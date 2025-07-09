Karnataka BJP neta alleges Rs 1,000-crore graft in RDPR department

BENGALURU: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary P Rajeev on Tuesday alleged that over Rs 1,000 crore has been misappropriated in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department in the implementation of various projects, including various works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Revealing this to reporters here, Rajeev said corruption is rampant in the department and in many cases, funds have been released for works that have not been taken up.

In one gram panchayat in Kudachi Assembly segment in Belagavi district, irregularities to the tune of Rs 17 crore have taken place. There are 6,000 gram panchayats in the state and one could imagine the scale of corruption there.

The BJP leader alleged that in some cases, photographs of same persons have been used with different names to get funds released under various welfare schemes.

Rajeev said, “Priyank Kharge avare (RDPR minister) what are you doing in your department? Is it happening without your approval, or what is your share in the commission?”

He said he has documents to support his allegations. A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta office. Priyank Kharge, who often talks about international politics, should order a probe into the irregularities in his department, he said.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala frequently visited Karnataka to arrange funds for elections in Bihar, he alleged.