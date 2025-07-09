Karnataka deserves two defence corridors, says Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said that he, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, would meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, and request the sanctioning of two defence corridor projects for the state.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Patil said that if defence and aerospace companies shift to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, it would be a big loss for Karnataka.

Patil said that the Tamil Nadu government has been actively expanding industries in Hosur, located just 40 km from Bengaluru. “They also plan to build an international airport at Hosur. Land is being allotted there at highly subsidised rate. If Andhra Pradesh succeeds in attracting aerospace and defence park, companies in this sector may shift their operations there causing losses of unimaginable proportions to Karnataka,” Patil elaborated.

Further, Patil said that Karnataka contributes 65% to the country’s aerospace and defence sector and holds the top rank nationally. Globally, Karnataka’s aerospace-defence ecosystem is ranked third. “Karnataka is home to major players such as HAL, Safran, Boeing, Airbus, Collins, and Lockheed Martin. We already have an aerospace park adjacent to the Devanahalli airport. To strengthen our position further, the government now proposes another aerospace and defence park in the vicinity. Farmers, who lose their land, will be compensated according to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013,” Patil defended the State Government’s stand on acquiring land.