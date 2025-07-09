Karnataka forms district-level task force to tackle child trafficking, missing cases

BENGALURU: In response to growing concerns over child trafficking and unresolved missing children cases, the Karnataka government has constituted special task forces (STF) at the district level to trace missing and abducted children across the state.

The decision follows a directive from the Karnataka Legislative Committee on Women and Child Welfare, which raised the issue during a meeting on June 20. The circular stated that numerous cases of children being abducted and going missing have been reported in the state and such cases are a serious violation of children’s rights. The task force aims to ensure a coordinated and accountable response to prevent such incidents and protect vulnerable children.

Police heads of districts will be chairmen of the task force and there will be 10 members from various departments. The district child protection officer will be the member secretary.

The task force should meet every month to review the progress of child abduction and missing children cases. District child protection officers are required to submit mandatory reports to the Directorate of Child Protection by the end of every month.