Karnataka forms district-level task force to tackle child trafficking, missing cases

BENGALURU: In response to growing concerns over child trafficking and unresolved missing children cases, the Karnataka government has constituted special task forces (STF) at the district level to trace missing and abducted children across the state.
The decision follows a directive from the Karnataka Legislative Committee on Women and Child Welfare, which raised the issue during a meeting on June 20. The circular stated that numerous cases of children being abducted and going missing have been reported in the state and such cases are a serious violation of children’s rights. The task force aims to ensure a coordinated and accountable response to prevent such incidents and protect vulnerable children.
Police heads of districts will be chairmen of the task force and there will be 10 members from various departments. The district child protection officer will be the member secretary.
The task force should meet every month to review the progress of child abduction and missing children cases. District child protection officers are required to submit mandatory reports to the Directorate of Child Protection by the end of every month.
The task force will summon the parents of missing children during the meetings to collect any additional information that may assist in tracing the children. The task force is also responsible for providing counselling, moral support and psychological assistance to affected families.
It will launch and monitor special district-level campaigns, in coordination with various departments, to address cases that have remained unresolved over several years.
Task force to analyse causes behind child abduction
The task force will also organise awareness programmes involving self-help groups and local communities.
A detailed analysis of the causes behind child abductions and trafficking as well as an assessment of their impact on children will be conducted and reported to the government. The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) must be provided with accurate and updated data related to these cases, the circular stated. A senior officer said all missing cases of children below 18 years are registered as kidnapping cases. In Bengaluru, on an average, 800-1,000 missing children cases are reported per year.