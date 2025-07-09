Karnataka to act against hospital heads over poor NQAS

BENGALURU: Action will be taken against the medical and para-medical staff of government hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and other health centres that come under the purview of the state health department, if they fail to meet the standards prescribed under the Union Government’s National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

The NQAS lays down a set of benchmarks to assess the quality of health care provided in government facilities. As per the order issued, the period between 2021 and 2030 is declared as the International Decade of Quality Service, and it reported that more than 50% of the ailments at the global level are due to poor or delayed treatment.

Healthcare organisation that fails to achieve the expected target (NQAS certification) within three months will be disqualified from receiving team incentives under AB-ArK (Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka) and if they fail to achieve the expected levels in six months, it will be recorded in the annual performance reports of the representatives of the health centres and they will be linked to transfers.

If no progress is made within nine months, the annual salary increment of all heads and medical/paramedical officers/staff working in such health institutions will be withheld. In case of no progress, the staff will be held accountable for poor quality care or treatment. The government granted a ‘lead period’ of three months to implement the order.