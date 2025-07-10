Carbofuran, Phorate led to five tiger deaths in MM Hills: FSL report

BENGALURU: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the micro-cellular check report stated that large quantities of Phorate and Carbofuran were found in the digestive system of the tigress and her four cubs who had died after consuming cattle carcass in Hoogyam Range, Malai Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary (MM Hills), 150 metres away from the main road, near the anti-poaching camp on June 26, 2025.

The reports showed the presence of 20 micrograms of pesticide in one tissue sample of the dead carnivores. Veterinarians and experts said that these chemicals were used in large quantities to kill them. While the use of Phorate (a lethal compound) is banned by the Central government, the use of Carbofuran has been regulated.

“Even a small quantity of Carbofuran can kill an animal in couple of hours. Carbofuran is colourless, odourless and has no taste. Hence, it is used for such lethal acts. Though it has been found for the first time in Karnataka, it was used to kill tigers in Jim Corbett, Ooty and Madhya Pradesh. Organo Phosphorus Compound was used to poison the leopard two years back, in Karnataka. However, the chemical analysis reports of the tiger poisoning case in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve were not clear as the carcass was over 7-10 days old,” sources from FLS told TNIE.