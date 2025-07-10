Defence corridors in Karnataka will bolster ‘Make in India’ mission: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday requested the Centre to approve two defence corridors to enable the state to leverage its expertise and drive further growth in the defence sector. The state also asked for the Defence Ministry lands in Bengaluru for Bengaluru Metro Rail and Tunnel Road projects, and requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) to hold an aerial display during Mysuru Dasara starting from September 22.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi after meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Union Minister has accepted the request for IAF’s participation in Dasara and gave a positive response to the other two demands.

The CM was accompanied by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Industries Minister MB Patil, and ministers KJ George and Byrati Suresh.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, the CM sought support for establishing two Defence Industrial Corridors, one each in North Karnataka and South Karnataka. “This initiative will bolster the Make in India mission, enhance indigenous production, and generate skilled employment,” the CM stated.

The CM stated that North Karnataka region, covering Belagavi, Hubbali-Dharwad, and Vijayapura districts, boasts a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem, while South Karnataka region, particularly Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bangalore Rural, has a rich history of Aerospace and Defence excellence. “With HAL headquartered here, TASL establishing final assembly line for C130J, and Air India and Indigo ramping up MRO operations, South Karnataka is poised to be the epicenter for Aerospace and Defence manufacturing for India,” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah stated that the proposed corridors will leverage this existing ecosystem and infrastructure, further cementing Karnataka’s reputation as the Defence Capital of India. The CM also informed Singh that the Global Investors Meet Invest Karnataka 2025 had secured commitments of approximately Rs 10.27 lakh crore, of which Rs 4.34 lakh crore (42%) have already been converted.

Air show during Dasara

The CM requested the Ministry of Defence to consider the participation of the Indian Air Force in the form of an aerial display by Surya Kiran, Sarang, and other aerobatic teams during the upcoming Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, from September 22 to October 2.

In 2017, 2019, and 2023, the IAF conducted air shows in Mysuru. “These shows not only captivated the audiences but also instilled a sense of pride and admiration among the people about the advanced capabilities and technological excellence of the Indian Armed Forces,” the CM stated.