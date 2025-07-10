Have sought funds from Centre for six irrigation works, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, on Wednesday said that he has appealed to the Union Government for Rs 11,122.76 crore for six irrigation projects in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister said they have sought Rs 804.66 crore for Sonnathi lift irrigation project; Rs 2,660.7 crore for Indi branch canal in Upper Krishna project; Rs 3,000 crore for third stage of Malaprabha canal; Rs 144.42 crore for Ghataprabha right bund canal and Chikkodi branch canal, and Rs 1,610 crore for a flood prevention project at Benne Halla. Shivakumar said they have learnt that one project has been approved, but they are yet to receive official confirmation.

Shivakumar said they have also appealed for 25% of funds for Yettinahole project, as it is a drinking water project. “There were some complications as the forest department was not giving clearance. The Union environment minister has assured that the issue would be resolved soon,” he said. Responding to a question on the Upper Bhadra Project, he said they have sought funds and submitted revised cost estimates, as asked by the Centre. There is no guarantee until the funds are released, he said.

Kalasa-Banduri project

Shivakumar said Goa has claimed that Karnataka objected to its request to lay a power transmission line through Karnataka.

“We have told them we would support them if they support us on the Kalasa-Banduri project. The Union environment minister has told us he would convey his opinion on this in a week,” he said.

He said the Centre had given the go-ahead for the Kalasa-Banduri project when Karnataka had a BJP government. “Based on that approval, our government had called for tenders. But the Goa government issued us a show-cause notice in 2023, and the case is in court now. We brought the issue to the attention of the Union environment minister. Goa does not have any locus standi to object to work in our state. We have already moved court regarding this,” he said.