Karnataka’s US roadshow generates Rs 5,500 crore prospective investments

BENGALURU: In a significant boost to its innovation and technology ecosystem, the state government has wrapped up a 10-day roadshow across the United States, generating prospective investments worth Rs 5,500 crore. These investments are expected to span talent acquisition, infrastructure development, Research and Development, and collaborative ventures, collectively projected to create employment opportunities for more than 7,200 individuals, with further investments actively in the pipeline.

Organised by the Department of Electronics, IT and Biotechnology, the roadshow covered Boston, New York, and San Francisco between June 16 and 25. The state-led delegation engaged with over 120 companies, from multinational corporations to startups, visiting leading academic institutions, and hosting roundtables. Several MoUs and Letters of Intent were signed as part of this initiative.

The official delegation was led by Dr Ekroop Caur, Secretary at the Department of Electronics, IT/BT, alongside Hoskote MLA and Chairman of KEONICS, Sharath Bachegowda, among others, to highlight Karnataka’s dynamic policy framework, deep talent pool, and collaborative potential across sectors including Biotechnology, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and Deep Tech. During the roadshow, the state participated in global conferences. The BIO International Convention in Boston attracted over 20,000 participants from 72 countries to the India Pavilion.