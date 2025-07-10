Minister Mahadevappa warns of action against officials for lapses in SCSP-TSP implementation

BENGALURU: Social Welfare MinisterDr HC Mahadevappa on Wednesday warned that if officials fail to effectively implement the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) scheme drawn up for the development of scheduled communities, cases will be registered against them.

At a meeting to prepare the action plan for 2025-26, he regretted that of 34 departments he had reviewed, a few did not meet expectations even two years after the government came to power. There was a discussion on the misuse of money under the SCSP-TSP Act in various departments, and the minister ordered action against the guilty officers. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and adviser to the social welfare department Shri Venkataiah were present. Mahadevappa held marathon meetings for eight hours, and sought to know from officials the extent of development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes with funds allocated to various departments.

He asks officials to provide information about changes in the qualitative development of lives of scheduled communities, especially women, through guarantee schemes. A discussion was held on the allocation of Rs 54 lakh for education and health, and Rs 16 lakh for employment opportunities for the families of former devadasis.

He said although the government has formulated many programmes for the welfare of SCs, it was disappointing that this was not reflected in their lives.