Not heart attack, ‘cardiac phobia’ filling up hospitals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With growing cases of cardiac arrest among the youth, hospitals in Bengaluru and other places in Karnataka are witnessing a rise in cases of “cardiac phobia,” where individuals seek medical or psychiatric help for the fear that they might suffer a heart attack.

Doctors said that many such individuals have no underlying heart issues, but are increasingly anxious, assuming that what is happening to others could happen to them.

Experts attributed this to growing health anxiety among people, triggered by frequent reports of sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest.

Dr Sanjay Bhat, senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital, told the TNIE that there is a growing number of individuals in their late 20s and 40s arriving with symptoms like chest pain, palpitations or breathlessness, convinced that they are suffering a heart attack. Yet, after thorough cardiac evaluations, their hearts are found to be normal.