Upa Lokayukta to launch massive drive to plant 80k saplings in Karnataka's Tumakuru

BENGALURU: Continuing his mission to protect and enrich the environment, Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa will on Thursday launch a massive drive to plant 80,000 saplings in 300 acres of forest land in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru District

The programme was reclaimed by the revenue department from encroachers and handed over to the forest department.

After taking over as Upa Lokayukta in July 2024, Justice Veerappa was instrumental in planting 40,000 saplings, including 25,000 in Tumakuru, 10,000 in Kolar and 2,000 in Karighatta of Mandya district.

The land at Chikkanayakanahalli was occupied by encroachers for decades and was restored as forest land.

Despite a recommendation made by the then Upa Lokayukta Justice N Anand under Section 12(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act in 2019 on a complaint filed in 2015 by one Siddalingegowda, the land was not reclaimed by the state authorities for about six years.

Taking up the matter after taking charge, Justice Veerappa warned of referring the matter to the governor for action, while summoning the officials concerned and fixing hearings back-to-back to take the issue to a logical end.

The proceedings culminated with the revenue department reclaiming the land and making related entries in the revenue records on June 17, 2025, to show that this land belongs to the forest.

“I am launching the plantation drive to protect the land from unscrupulous persons and enrich nature further,” Justice Veerappa told TNIE.