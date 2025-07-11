CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar meet brass, MLCs, board chiefs cleared

BENGALURU: After the turbulence over change in leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

As LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi did not give them an appointment, they met Surjewala, who returned to the national capital after meeting most of the Congress MLAs in Bengaluru.

During an hour-long meeting, they cleared the nomination of party workers, including MLAs to boards and corporations. Surjewala shared some details, especially the aspirations of the MLAs.

The list is likely to be announced soon.

The probability of the trio holding talks on change in leadership cannot be ruled out, though for the time being, the issue has died down.

Rahul was not eager to meet either of the leaders as the issue of leadership remains tricky, and any decision would impact the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls, according to informed sources.

Nomination of MLCs cleared

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge cleared the list of four persons to be nominated as MLCs — Arati Krishna, Ramesh Babu, DG Sagar and Dinesh Amin Mattu.

The list, which had been withheld, was cleared, sources confirmed. Of the four seats, three have a full term of six years. It is to be seen who will be given the remaining seat with only a one-year term.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed political developments.