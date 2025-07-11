In Gadag’s Timmapur, residents drink polluted water from lake

GADAG: The dearth of rainfall this year has left Timmapur villagers with no option but to drink unclean and slush-mixed water for the last three months. The villagers rely on a single lake which is drying up.

The water from the parched lake now stinks and the last traces of water drawn by the villagers are mixed with mud and dirt.

Worried locals have demanded that the Gram Panchayat look into this problem on an urgent basis and provide a solution at the earliest. The fear of diseases is looming high as a few residents have been suffering from throat infections, fever and cough.

Many villagers have forbidden their relatives from visiting them as drinking water availability is scarce. The residents are mostly farmers and daily wage workers who are unable to afford water tankers.

The farmers are faced with another crisis as crops need water, and the area has not received monsoon rains. Timmapur and surrounding villages till Naregal and Ron belt have not received rain, despite the area from Lakkundi towards Gadag receiving plentiful rainfall.

Villagers are now planning to approach the Chief Minister. The village is also known as Siddaramaiah Gram and has plenty of fans and followers of CM Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, the residents had protested with pots and complained in vain. Now, the villagers want the Panchayat Development Officer replaced along with a permanent solution to the water crisis. Villagers have been lamenting the lack of rainfall and want the crisis solved at the earliest.