‘India Post can be world’s largest logistics network’: Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia

BENGALURU: “No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post,” Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Thursday.

Speaking at gramin dak sevaks’ sammelan here, he urged postal employees to work towards making India Post the largest logistics organisation in the world.

Around 800 gramin dak sevaks participated in the sammelan organised by Karnataka Postal Circle. Fifteen sevaks from across Karnataka were felicitated on the occasion.

Highlighting the vast reach of India Post, Scindia said it has 1.64 lakh points of presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Tawang, making it uniquely positioned to lead globally in logistics.He said postal employees should keep pace with technology and increase productivity. “We have to make sure we are at the cutting edge. That means, we must change the way we work, think about innovation, and use technology effectively,” he added.

He said efforts are on to convert post offices into mall-like service centres, going beyond banking and postal functions.

Praising Karnataka’s postal services, Scindia said, “Today, postman/postwoman is not just a purveyor of mail, but also brings banks to homes. Karnataka Circle has performed well with 200 crore mails and parcels delivered every year.”

He visited Indian Telephone Industries Limited (ITI) and interacted with staff. He said, “I think ITI is an institution that has contributed significantly to the telecom revolution in our country. Its adaptation and progress in manufacturing core telecom equipment such as radio access networks, routers, and PCB boards have been tremendous.”

Vandita Kaul, secretary, Department of Posts, lauded Karnataka Circle for its swift adoption of APT 2.0 and leadership in digital innovation, including strengthening the parcel network and promoting philately.