Khadi thriving, restoring lives under PM Modi: Minister Karandlaje

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) sector has recorded unprecedented growth, achieving production worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore and retail sales of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, while generating employment for over 1.94 crore people in the country.

During her visit to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) campus on Thursday, she said the sector has witnessed a transformative journey in the last decade. Since 2014, KVI sales have grown by 447%, production by 347%, and employment by 49% — a growth she described as a testament to “Modi Ki Guarantee”.

Speaking at the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre, she praised Karnataka’s contribution to the khadi movement. “In 2024–25 alone, the state recorded Rs 535.21 crore in khadi production and Rs 667.95 crore in retail sales, creating livelihoods for over 21,745 rural artisans,” she said. She also highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), under which Rs 132.41 crore in Margin Money has been distributed to 4,379 beneficiaries, resulting in the creation of 43,557 jobs in Karnataka.

Shobha said khadi today is more than just cloth and it is a symbol of self-reliance and national pride. She said the PM’s vision extends beyond economic development. “It is about restoring dignity and prosperity to India’s artisans, especially women, SC/ST communities, and those in tribal and backward areas. Through schemes like PMEGP, MMDA, KRDP, and Work-Shed Scheme, khadi is not just thriving — it’s transforming lives,” she said.

‘Rising domestic demand for coco peat’

She also called for enhanced innovation, collaboration, and commercialisation in India’s coir industry during her visit to the Central Institute of Coir Technology (CICT).

Stressing the need to modernise and scale the traditional sector, she said only 30% of coconut husk generated in India is utilised, leaving room for growth. She pointed out to the rising domestic demand for coco peatand called for immediate steps to develop new applications and expand into high-potential markets. She encouraged CICT to explore eco-conscious products.