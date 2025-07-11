Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews Bharat 6G Alliance progress

BENGALURU: The progress of Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) was reviewed by the Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia here on Thursday along with Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Telecom. During the interaction, the Alliance presented detailed updates on India’s progress toward becoming a global leader in 6G by 2030.

Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, and members of the Alliance’s working groups shared comprehensive updates on strategic updates, initiatives, and action plans. The presentations highlighted significant advancements in areas such as Indigenous Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, intelligent and inclusive networks for rural connectivity, and cross-sectoral 6G applications in domains like agriculture, healthcare, and smart and sustainable deployment.

The Alliance has now expanded to a robust network of 80 member organisations, including over 30 startups, reflecting the growing national momentum for indigenous 6G innovation. The event served as a key platform for the Bharat 6G Alliance to present and interact with more than 100 telecom leaders and stakeholders about the progress made since the last review held in September 2024, along with innovations and collaborative efforts aimed at establishing India’s leadership in 6G technologies.

Scindia stressed the government’s steadfast commitment to nurturing next-generation communication technologies. He said that the government is fully committed to enabling this transition through robust policy frameworks, increased research funding.

He also said that the Bharat 6G alliance should create a focused and clear roadmap for driving the innovation in 6G technology and stressed the need for regular review of the progress at each work group’s level to achieve our ambitious target to achieve 10% Intellectual Property Rights in 6G technology globally.