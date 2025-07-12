Fraudsters allegedly misuse Poshan Tracker data to target Matru Vandana beneficiaries in Mangaluru

“The pregnant and lactating women are receiving calls from unknown numbers, often impersonating officials from the concerned department. The criminals falsely claim that the beneficiaries can avail of Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 under the Matru Vandana scheme of the Union Government, while the actual amount provided is only up to Rs 6,000. Sensitive user information on the app is stolen by the fraudsters. These fraudsters speak in Hindi and have complete details of the beneficiaries, including the names of Anganwadi teachers," she added

"To avail the financial assistance, the fraudsters ask the beneficiaries to pay some processing fee. The beneficiaries are now doubting us of having a nexus with the scam, as fraudsters also ask them to pay some amount to the Anganwadi teachers to avail the scheme,” she added.

She added that they have received complaints from at least eight beneficiaries.

One beneficiary of the Matru Vandana scheme said that she received a call from an unknown number and was sent a link to make a payment. “When I paid the amount as asked, the remaining balance of ₹44,000 in my bank account was stolen,” alleged the victim.

The fraudsters are also misleading the victims into believing that they must maintain a minimum balance in their bank accounts to avail the scheme. Ashalatha said they are educating the beneficiaries not to respond to such fraudulent calls and to report suspicious activities immediately.

“We have brought the issue to the notice of the local police and the Department of Women and Child Welfare,” she added.