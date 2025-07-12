Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara toes party line, says unaware of power-sharing agreement

MYSURU: With Siddaramaiah saying that he will continue to remain as CM, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that there was no discussion on leadership change with the high command. The minister reiterated that the state unit will go by the decision of the top brass. Dr Parameshwara said that the high command will take a final call irrespective of the opinion of the legislators.

He admitted that statements of a few MLAs on the change of guard issue have created some confusion. “The party high command has directed us not to speak about the leadership issue in public.

A few MLAs have spoken about this in their meeting with AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala. I don’t know why the question of who is supporting who has cropped up now,” he said.

He said that CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar have worked hard to bring the Congress to power in the state. He said everyone has ambitions in politics.

On the power-sharing agreement, he said that he was not aware of it and maintained that it would not have been an issue if it had been brought to their notice before entering into any sort of understanding.

He said that the speculation over leadership change has ended with Siddaramaiah categorically saying in New Delhi that he will remain the CM.