Karnataka to approach PM Modi for approval for defence corridors: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Friday said they will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek approval for defence corridors in the state.

Patil said they had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital, and he had responded positively to the state’s request for defence corridors in North and South Karnataka. The Union Cabinet has to approve defence corridors for the state, he added.

Due to changes in the geopolitical situation -- Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Iran war and other developments -- there is expected to be high demand for defence, aerospace, deep-tech, artificial intelligence and other related sectors for at least the next 20 years, Patil said.

Farmers are opposing the acquisition of land for a defence and aerospace park in Devanahalli taluk near Bengaluru, and the Chief Minister will be holding a meeting with the farmers on July 15. Adequate compensation should be given to farmers if land is acquired for the project, he said.

Patil said they are due to meet Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu next week to discuss the second international airport in Bengaluru, and a decision will be taken after taking a look at Navi Mumbai and other new airports.

On the leadership issue in the party, Patil said that the Chief Minister and state Congress president’s posts are not vacant, and there is no need to create unnecessary confusion as the high command’s decision is final.