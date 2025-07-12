M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: Panel submits report to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former judge of the Karnataka High Court Justice John Michael D’Cunha, who headed a one-man judicial commission to investigate the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured over 60 people on June 4, submitted a two-volume report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The commission, constituted to probe lapses in planning, coordination and crowd management during the RCB victory celebrations at the stadium, submitted the report after a month-long investigation.

After a brief discussion with Justice D’Cunha, Siddaramaiah said, “I cannot go through the entire report right now. It will be placed before the cabinet on July 17. Further action will be taken after the discussion.”

Magisterial probe into stadium stampede still on

After the stampede, an FIR was registered at Cubbon Park police station. The case is now being investigated by SIT of the Central Investigation Department (CID). In addition to the judicial commission, the Chief Minister had also ordered a magisterial probe and that report is yet to be submitted.

After the incident, the police arrested Nikhil Sosale, RCB’s marketing head, and three executives of DNA Entertainment, all of whom are out on interim bail currently. The CM had also ordered the suspension of five police officers, including then Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda, for dereliction of duty.