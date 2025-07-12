Two MRPL workers die from suspected gas leak in Mangaluru; probe underway

MANGALURU: Two field operators in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) reportedly died after inhaling hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) gas due to a suspected leak in the unit on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra, aged 33, from Prayagraj, and Bijil Prasad, also aged 33, from Kerala.

In a press communiqué, MRPL officials stated that the incident occurred around 8 a.m. when the two experienced operators went atop a tank platform to inspect a suspected level malfunction in tank FB7029 A (Dry slop service – floating roof) in the OMS area.

Both employees were found unconscious on the tank rooftop platform. They were immediately taken to First Aid and later shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.