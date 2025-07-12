Two MRPL workers die from suspected gas leak in Mangaluru; probe underway

MANGALURU: Two field operators in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) reportedly died after inhaling hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) gas due to a suspected leak in the unit on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra, aged 33, from Prayagraj, and Bijil Prasad, also aged 33, from Kerala.
In a press communiqué, MRPL officials stated that the incident occurred around 8 a.m. when the two experienced operators went atop a tank platform to inspect a suspected level malfunction in tank FB7029 A (Dry slop service – floating roof) in the OMS area.
Both employees were found unconscious on the tank rooftop platform. They were immediately taken to First Aid and later shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.
A third MRPL field operator, Vinayak Myageri, who climbed the tank in an attempt to rescue them, has been hospitalised in Mangaluru. He is currently stable and under observation.
A high-level committee comprising Group General Managers has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation. All relevant statutory authorities have been notified.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy stated that the workers inhaled the gas while performing routine inspection duties, despite wearing protective masks. “The leak has been sealed by the MRPL fire and safety team. A case will be registered based on statements from the victims' families or relatives,” he added.