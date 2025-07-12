Will not demand 2A reservation as long as Siddaramaiah remains CM, says Seer

BELAGAVI: Kudalasangama Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji has declared that the Panchamasali community will not demand 2A reservation as long as Siddaramaiah remains the state’s chief minister.

Speaking to media in Belagavi on Friday, the seer said, “During the Assembly session, the government tried to suppress the Panchamasali movement by resorting to lathicharge. For this reason, we have decided not to seek reservation during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.”

He expressed happiness over the High Court’s rejection of the Karnataka government’s petition in connection with the lathicharge incident and said “The government, acting illegally and in collusion with the police, unleashed a deadly assault on peaceful protestors. We had demanded that the officers responsible for the unl wful assault be suspended. Following this, we staged a nine-day agitation to press our demands, but the State Government remained indifferent,” he said.

“We then moved the High Court, questioning the wrongful actions of the government. On April 4, HC accepted our petition and delivered a historic verdict. It directed that an investigation be conducted by a bench of three judges within three months.

However, even after the three-month deadline, the government has made no effort to initiate an invest-igation. It appears the government is now filled with regret,” he added.