Former MP DK Suresh: DKS not in a hurry or under pressure to become Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Former MP DK Suresh on Saturday said that his brother and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is neither in a hurry nor under pressure to become the CM. Being a staunch Congress loyalist, there is no need for Shivakumar to show his strength (of MLAs), Suresh, the president of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL), said.

Suresh’s remarks come days after Siddaramaiah asserted that he would remain the CM for a full term.

“Shivakumar is the KPCC president, and this is not the time to ask for the support of MLAs. Siddaramaiah has been the CM since 2023. We do not know why the issue (leadership change) is being discussed even as Siddaramaiah is continuing as CM. Shivakumar does not have the personality to show his strength (of MLAs), as he is an honest party worker. He respects the Congress high command as he is working as a guide for others,” Suresh said.

On Siddaramaiah’s statement in New Delhi that the 2028 assembly polls will be fought under his leadership, Suresh said, “Siddaramaiah is a senior leader, and there is no retirement in politics. There must be political will, which he has.”

He felt that there is nothing wrong in the religious heads and people of the community wishing for Shivakumar to become the next CM.

Meanwhile, DyCM DK Shivakumar, along with his wife Usha, visited the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra on Saturday and offered prayers.