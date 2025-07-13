Make RTI Act part of varsity curriculum: Karnataka Information Commission

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Information Commission has recommended several measures to the State Government to strengthen the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, including introducing RTI-related curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The move aims to foster awareness among youth and improve transparency and accountability in government administration.

The State Information Commissioner recently met Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and submitted a detailed list of recommendations ahead of a high-level meeting on RTI scheduled for July 14, to be chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta.

The Commission has proposed integrating the RTI Act into university curriculum and competitive exams conducted by the KPSC, KEA, and other recruitment bodies. It further recommended that passing RTI-related examinations be made a criterion for promotions and pay reviews in the government sector.

The Commission also highlighted the need for RTI training in institutions such as the Administrative Training Institute (Mysuru), District Training Institutes, and the Monetary Policy Institute (Bengaluru).