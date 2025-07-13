Raman Research Institute develops device to scan brain signals anywhere

BENGALURU: In a breakthrough that could shrink brain-scanning MRI-like machines from room-sized setups to something that may fit anywhere, scientists at Raman Research Institute (RRI) have developed a compact magnetometer that can detect magnetic fields with extreme precision even in noisy, real-world environments.

This innovation in future could offer a quieter, portable, and more affordable alternative to MRI-like scans, especially in smaller clinics, mobile units, or rural healthcare settings.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) works by detecting tiny magnetic signals from inside the human body, especially the brain. These signals are incredibly weak, which is why MRI machines need heavy shielding and “ultra silent” rooms to function.

But the new device does not need any of that. It’s a fully optical, shield-free magnetometer — a small, light-based tool that can sense magnetic fields in noisy, real-world settings like clinics, outdoor sites, or even spacecraft.

Magnetometers, in general, are used to measure magnetic fields and have applications in navigation, geology, medical imaging, physics, and space research. But the most accurate types — like Optically Pumped Atomic Magnetometers (OPAMs) and Spin Exchange Relaxation-Free (SERF) magnetometers- come with limitations.

While they are extremely sensitive to weak magnetic fields, they only work well in shielded, stable environments and have a narrow dynamic range, meaning they can’t handle magnetic fields that are too strong.

What did the RRI do differently?

RRI researchers developed -- Raman-Driven Spin Noise Spectroscopy (RDSNS) technique which works by using laser beams to “listen” to the natural quantum jitters — known as spin noise — in rubidium atoms. These atoms behave like tiny bar magnets.

When they’re exposed to a magnetic field, their spin noise patterns change slightly. By analysing these changes with laser light, the RRI team is able to measure the strength of the surrounding magnetic field without touching or disturbing the atoms. This all-optical method is fully immune to common sources of interference like electricity, vibration, and radio signals.