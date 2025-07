GOKARNA (UTTARA KANNADA) : The Gokarna police found a 40-year-old Russian woman, living with her two daughters inside a cave infested with lizards and snakes, in the forests of Gokarna in Uttara Kannada recently.

Though her visa had expired in 2018, she had continued to stay in the country. When the police found her, she insisted that she be allowed to continue to stay as she loved India.

On Tuesday, the police from far away saw human presence in a cave amid the mountains of Ramatheertha, half-a-kilometre away from Gokarna. A police team went up to the cave, despite it being a difficult climb, and found a muddy track through the thick forest cover.

The track led to the cave, where the police were greeted by clothes put out to dry, wet mats on the ground and flower decorations. Snakes were slithering around, human footprints were visible, while there were hoof marks too, probably of wild boars.

Russian woman’s visa expired in 2017, got temp extension

The police jumped out of their skin when a white, blonde girl ran out of the cave. “She was about four years old and blonde. The police were scared as they had never expected to see a child half-naked, and barefoot living in a cave there. The girl disappeared into another compartment of the cave, where we found a 40-year-old woman with another child aged around 6 years also barefoot and half-naked,” said Sridhar, station house officer, Gokarna police station.

The woman revealed that she was single mother Nina Kutina, a Russian living there for the last two months with her daughters-- Preya (6) and Ama (4). “She said she liked to there and meditate,” Sridhar said.

The police found an idol of a deity which was adorned with flowers. Nina said she chose the cave as she wanted to be alone and away from the crowds. “She bought fruits, vegetables, bread and other essentials from the market once a week. She taught the children to read, sing and meditate. The trio went to the streams to bathe, and lived a spartan life,” Sridhar said.

Nina did not have any shortage of money as she was financially backed by her relatives.