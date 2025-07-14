Cow gives birth to three calves in Hubbali, vets call it miracle

NAVALGUND/DHARWAD: In a rarest of the rare instances, a cow at Gudadakeri Oni in Navlgund taluk gave birth to three calves on Friday. The mother cow and the calves are healthy. This has become the talk of the town and people are throning the house of the cow owner to see the cow and calves. Veterinary experts in the taluk expressed their joy and said, in their service, they had never heard or seen such a miracle.

The owner of the cow, Abdul Razak, who has a lot of affection for cows, purchased the cow at Kittur cattle market in Belagavi district for Rs 70,000 two years ago. At present, he is having three more cows and three calves apart from the cow which has given birth to the triad.

Speaking to TNIE, Razak said he is a farmer and looks after agricultural activities along with his father Sayad Basha Huggi. The cow is around five years old. Last year, veterinary doctor H P Savanur had performed artificial insemination. Of the three calves, two are male and one female.

“We have always believed that a cow brings good fortune and now, with the birth of the three calves, our belief has become stronger. In the earlier two lactations, the cow gave birth to a single calf each time. The mother cow is a cross breed of jersey and local bull. We used to feed some dairy products available for cattle and common fodder like grass. The cow has earned name and fame for us”, he added.