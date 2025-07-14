Devanahalli land: CM Siddaramaiah to take call on July 15

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take a final call on land aquisition for the proposed hi-tech Defence and Aerospace Park in Channaraypatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk on July 15, said Industry Minister MB Patil. “The State government wants to balance industry and agriculture,’’ he said.

Patil told reporters on Sunday that there are two sets of people in Devanahalli -- some are against land acquisition, and some are ready to give their land. “Some are even demanding Rs 3.5 crore per acre of land. There are different versions and the government is working on the pros and cons,’’ he said.

Patil had said on Saturday that some farmers, under the Channarayapatna Hobli Farmers’ Association, had met the CM and told him they were ready to give 449 acres of land. “The government gives value to farmers’ voice and to others who are talking in the name of farmers,’’ he said.

Patil also said they are aware of builders who have acquired land in and around Devanahalli. “We know how much of it belongs to political leaders. We know who is behind this agitation. There is a demand to save agricultural activities in and around Devanahalli. The government wants to make it a permanent agriculture zone, some are opposing that too,’’ he added.

Patil said some writers have written to the party high command against land acquisition, which we do not oppose. “They have the right to protest in a democracy. We are taking experts’ opinion,’’ he said.

‘BJP sending agents’

Patil alleged the BJP is eying 50 Congress MLAs and is sending agents. The Congress has 140 MLAs and any defection needs 80 to 90 MLAs. No one is a fool in the Congress to shift parties. Earlier, 17 MLAs had jumped to the BJP, which will not happen now. In fact, BJP-JDS MLAs are trying to join Congress,’’ he said.