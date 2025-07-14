No level-crossings in 100 km of Bengaluru zone

BENGALURU: The central government aims to eliminate all level crossing gates within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru over the next three years. A comprehensive survey of surrounding taluks and hoblis has been ordered, with a 45-day timeline to identify suitable locations for constructing Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs). The initiative is expected to enhance both road and rail safety and improve connectivity, said V Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti.

He was speaking on Sunday at the inauguration of a new RUB constructed at Challaghatta in the Kengeri-Hejjala section, replacing level crossing no. 15. The project was completed for Rs 5.52 crore. “I’ve instructed officials to survey all surrounding taluks and hoblis,” the Minister said. Somanna also announced plans for a Mega Coaching Terminal near Bengaluru Airport. “The Railway Board has completed the survey, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared. We’re currently evaluating sites around the airport, including Devanahalli and Chikkaballapur. A final decision will be made within three to four months,” he said.

Before the inauguration, he also performed the ceremony for another RUB at level crossing no. 16 in the same section, connecting Ramohalli to Mysuru Road. That project will be developed for Rs 7.74 crore.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, also present at the event, recalled a tragic accident where a person was fatally hit by a train and stressed the urgent need for more RUBs and ROBs to prevent such incidents.