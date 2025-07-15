Even stars are attainable: Shubanshu Shukla

BENGALURU: Terming his 18-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS) incredible, Group Captain and astronaut Shubanshu Shukla encouraged science and space enthusiasts and said if one decides to do something, then even the stars are attainable. This message is different from the message Shux shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the students during his interaction from the ISS- “Sky is never the limit”. Shukla and his three crewmates of the Axiom-4 space mission from the US, Hungary, and Poland were given a farewell after their 18-day stay on the ISS.

The ISRO’s Gaganyatri recollected the words his mentor—Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space—had said from space when the then PM Indira Gandhi had asked him how India looks from space. “Today I will tell how India looks: Today’s India from space looks ambitious, fearless, confident and filled with pride.

With all these reasons I can once again, even today, say, Sare Jahan Se Acha Dikhta Hai. We will meet on Earth soon,” Shukla said. He thanked the Expedition-73 crew members onboard the ISS, the NASA and ISRO teams, scientists, researchers, and the students for the experiments and the science outreach activities.

“Apart from conducting experiments, during the two-and-a-half weeks, I used to look back at Earth from the window during whatever time I used to get. The entire journey, including the time on Falcon-9 from June 25, has been incredible and magical.

This mission has far-reaching implications beyond science. Going back from space to my country, I carry with me a lot of memories and the learning of the mission that I would spread back. One thing that will stick to me is what humanity is capable of when all of us come together from different parts of the world and work for a common goal,” he said. He also told the 140 crore Indians that this space journey does not end here. “It is much longer and will have some difficulties, but if everyone decides, then even the stars are attainable,” he added.