Invited just three days in advance, says CM Siddaramaiah over cable bridge inaugration; Gadkari responds

BENGALURU/VIJAYAPURA : After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Central Government for not “inviting’’ him for the inauguration of Karnataka’s longest cable bridge in Shivamogga district on Monday and alleged they violated protocol, Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that they had invited the former and a letter was also sent to his office.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Gadkari said, “An official invitation was duly extended to Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on 11th July 2025, inviting him to preside over the programme. In light of any possible scheduling challenges, a subsequent letter was sent on 12th July, requesting his virtual presence.”

Further, Gadkari said that the Centre continues to uphold established protocols and has consistently appreciated the contributions and cooperation of the Karnataka government and CM Siddaramaiah. “It remains committed to cooperative federalism and close coordination with all states,” he said.

In his reply to Gadkari, Siddaramaiah said that he wished to place on record that neither he nor his office was consulted before Gadkari’s ministry finalised the programme and publicly circulated the invitation with his name printed on it. “In fact, the official invitation was received only on July 11, merely three days prior to the event.

On the same day, my office responded, informing you (Gadkari) of my prior commitment to a state-level inauguration of irrigation and development projects at Indi, Vijayapura, and requested that the event be rescheduled,’’ the CM said.

Siddaramaiah also stated that a communication sent just three days in advance, after public invitations have been issued, cannot be construed as due consultation or coordination.