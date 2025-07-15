Shakti crosses 500-crore ride mark, CM Siddaramaiah does honours

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s flagship guarantee scheme, Shakti, which offers free bus travel to women across the state, achieved a milestone 500 crore rides since its launch in June 2023. To commemorate the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah symbolically handed over the milestone 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger here on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were also present.

The milestone ticket was presented to Latha from Hassan, currently residing in Chamarajpet. She was felicitated by the CM with a garland, shawl, and wooden elephant figure. The symbolic event took place aboard BMTC route no. 284D, which operates on the Shantinagar-Kempegowda Bus Station-Yelahanka route.

“The Shakti scheme was launched on June 11, 2023, following the cabinet decision to implement it immediately after our government assumed office. Since then, women across the state have been travelling free in government buses,” the CM said.

Reflecting on the widespread benefits of the scheme, DCM DK Shivakumar said, “Women are now able to travel across the state free of cost, to visit their families or commute to work. Many are saving Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 every month.”

All India Mahila Congress general secretary Sowmya Reddy said, “This is a historic day because not one, not two, not hundred, but 500 crore women have been able to access free trips across the state. This is not just about mobility, it has been about access to education, livelihood and health care.”

The scheme has boosted daily bus ridership from 85.84 lakh to 1.17 crore passengers. So far, the total ticket value under the scheme has reached Rs 12,669 crore, KSRTC stated in a press release. It added, “To meet growing demand, the state has strengthened its transport infrastructure. In the past two years, 5,800 new buses were approved, and 5,049 are already on the roads. Bus services increased from 21,164 to 23,635, and the fleet expanded to 26,130 buses.”