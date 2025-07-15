‘The cave woman’ from Russia says evil has won again

KARWAR : Clearly, Nina Kutina prefers the cave to the detention centre. The Russian woman who was rescued along with her two daughters from a cave in Gokarna by the police took to social media expressing how rosy things were a few days ago — with sky, grass, waterfall, snakes, etc. All that has been replaced with an icy, hard floor, she bemoaned. “Evil has won again,” said the Russian.

“Our cave life is over. Our cozy comfortable house is broken. And we are placed in a prison without sky, without grass, without waterfall, with an icy hard floor, on which we now sleep to protect ourselves from rain and snakes,” Kutina wrote.

Nearly a week after the Russian woman and her children were rescued and sent to an ashram in Kumta, Kutina was produced before Foreigners Regional Registration Office on Monday. Kutina will be placed in a detention centre in Tumukuru until she is deported to Russia.

According to FRRO officials, she will have to buy her own ticket. A native of St Petersburg in Russia, Kutina had come to India on a business visa issued on October 18, 2016.

She worked at a resort in Goa. Since she was found to be overstaying in India, Kutina was issued with an exit permit on April 19, 2018. Her passport was issued on June 6, 2014 and got expired on June 6, 2019,” said Superintendent of Police M Narayan. “She went to Nepal and returned to Russia on September 8, 2018. She came back to Gokarna via Nepal,” said the SP.

At the detention centre Kutina is crestfallen. “I want to share with you the knowledge based on many years of experience of living in the jungle under the open sky in harmony with nature. No snake bit us. No animal attacked. For many years we have been afraid and wary only of people.

These are the only creatures that allow themselves to offend other living beings and their own kind and the rest of any species. Rain is the best thing that nature gives us. Living under the rain, having a well-equipped place is great joy, strength and health. Man oppresses and offends everyone and everything. Evil has won again,” she wrote.