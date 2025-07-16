58.67 lakh cases settled in the Lok Adalat in a single day is a grand success: Justice Rao

BENGALURU: A total of 58.67 lakh cases, including 55.56 lakh pre-litigation cases, were settled amicably in a single day in the Lok Adalat, which is a grand success, said Justice V Kameswar Rao, Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Tuesday.

Briefing on the success stories of the Lok Adalat held across the state on July 12, Justice Rao, who is the Judge of the Karnataka High Court, said that the Lok Adalat prevented those 55.56 pre-litigation cases from entering courts by settling amicably.

At the same time, the disposal of 3.11 lakh pending cases also saved a lot of time and manpower. If those cases were to be adjudicated in the courts, 1,152 judges would have to work for 68 days. Therefore, the litigants have to make use of the Lok Adalat effectively, appealed Justice Rao, while citing the next Lok Adalat to be held on September 13.