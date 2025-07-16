58.67 lakh cases settled in the Lok Adalat in a single day is a grand success: Justice Rao

BENGALURU: A total of 58.67 lakh cases, including 55.56 lakh pre-litigation cases, were settled amicably in a single day in the Lok Adalat, which is a grand success, said Justice V Kameswar Rao, Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Tuesday.
Briefing on the success stories of the Lok Adalat held across the state on July 12, Justice Rao, who is the Judge of the Karnataka High Court, said that the Lok Adalat prevented those 55.56 pre-litigation cases from entering courts by settling amicably.
At the same time, the disposal of 3.11 lakh pending cases also saved a lot of time and manpower. If those cases were to be adjudicated in the courts, 1,152 judges would have to work for 68 days. Therefore, the litigants have to make use of the Lok Adalat effectively, appealed Justice Rao, while citing the next Lok Adalat to be held on September 13.
Among the total 58.67 lakh cases, adjudicated with a total settlement amount of Rs 2,878 crore, Justice Rao said that 2,689 old cases were settled. Of which, 2,377 cases were more than five years old, 275 cases were more than 10 years old, and 37 cases were more than 15 years old.
According to Justice Rao, 1,756 matrimonial cases, 4.015 partition suits, 4,961 motor vehicle accident cases, and 13,542 cheque bounce cases were settled for Rs 290 crores.
Apart, 21 cases of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) cases were settled for Rs 91.75 lakh, 375 consumer cases for Rs 406 crores were settled. A total of 1,510 cases pertaining to senior citizens were settled amicably, and 331 couples from different places reunited in the state. An accidental insurance claim was settled for Rs 1.75 crore, a cheque bounce case for Rs 6.56 crore in Bengaluru urban district, and a commercial suit was settled for Rs 40.66 crore in Dakshina Kannada district.