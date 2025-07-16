AICC OBC panel backs Rahul’s plan to win over voters

BENGALURU: AICC’s new arm the OBC Advisory Council at its maiden meeting held at the KPCC officer here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, resolved to back Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s agenda to win over the 90% of the population of the country OBCs, SC/STs and poorer sections among forward castes. The meeting will resume at a private hotel on Wednesday with OBC leaders from across the country taking part to discuss various issues, including the caste census. Three resolutions on political, social and economical issues of backward classes are likely to be adopted.

The meeting is significant ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, for which Rahul is campaigning aggressively. The meeting is likely to send out a message that the Grand Old Party is in favour of OBCs and the caste census.

Analysts interpret it as the Grand Old Party’s strategy to counter BJP and PM Narendra Modi with an assumption that the country has taken a paradigm shift over backward classes that could determine the outcomes in future elections, till the next Lok Sabha polls.

Rajasthan former CM Ashok Gehlot claimed that because of Rahul’s vociferous campaign, the Modi government announced the caste census. “Under pressure ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, the Modi government announced it. The OBC Advisory Council and entire Congress will stand by Rahul in the campaign for caste census and to remove the 50% reservation cap,” he asserted.