Congress retaining power in 2028 hinges on Guarantee Committees, says DKS

BENGALURU: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the outcome of the 2028 Assembly elections will depend on the performance of the Guarantee Committees.
“The State Government has allocated ₹1 lakh crore to support the poor, which constitutes 25 per cent of the state’s budget. Of this, ₹50,000 crore has been spent on the Guarantee Schemes. It is the responsibility of the Guarantee Committees to take these schemes to the people, and the election results will depend on their efforts,” he said.
Shivakumar stated that plans are underway to hold Guarantee Conventions in every ward and panchayat in the coming days. Addressing Guarantee Committee office-bearers from state, district, and taluk levels on Tuesday, he said that many of the Congress party’s schemes and initiatives—such as MNREGA and the land-to-the-tiller policy—are unmatched.
“We frame schemes and base our politics on people’s lives, while the BJP engages in politics based on emotions. It was Randeep Surjewala who insisted on involving party workers in the Guarantee Schemes. He directed us to make you the face of these initiatives,” he added.
Shivakumar reminded party workers that the government had appointed them to significant roles after coming to power. “We identified 15 members in each constituency and empowered them. We can now evaluate your performance at the constituency level,” he said.
He noted that party workers had gone door to door to help people access their property records. “Many individuals were unaware under whose name their property was registered, but our workers visited their homes, submitted applications, and got the records updated,” he said.
Shivakumar also highlighted the Congress party’s commitment to women’s representation. “Our party has advocated for 33 per cent reservation for women. If implemented, we could see 75 women MLAs in the future. Currently, women already have 50 per cent reservation in panchayats,” he said.