Congress retaining power in 2028 hinges on Guarantee Committees, says DKS

BENGALURU: KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the outcome of the 2028 Assembly elections will depend on the performance of the Guarantee Committees.

“The State Government has allocated ₹1 lakh crore to support the poor, which constitutes 25 per cent of the state’s budget. Of this, ₹50,000 crore has been spent on the Guarantee Schemes. It is the responsibility of the Guarantee Committees to take these schemes to the people, and the election results will depend on their efforts,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that plans are underway to hold Guarantee Conventions in every ward and panchayat in the coming days. Addressing Guarantee Committee office-bearers from state, district, and taluk levels on Tuesday, he said that many of the Congress party’s schemes and initiatives—such as MNREGA and the land-to-the-tiller policy—are unmatched.