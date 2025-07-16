IISc, Karnataka forest department sign MoU to mitigate man-elephant conflict

BENGALURU: Karnataka forest department on July 15 signed a MoU to undertake landscape-level conservation of Asian elephants to mitigate man-elephant conflict in Karnataka, especially in Mysore Elephant Reserve and the surrounding areas. It is the largest elephant reserve in the country.

The aim of the five-year project titled -- Landscape-Level Management of the Asian Elephant in the Mysore Elephant Reserve is to create a scientific foundation to mitigate man-elephant conflict and ensure long-term conservation of Asian elephants across Karnataka's ecologically sensitive and conflict-prone regions.

Speaking at the sidelines of the signing of the MoU, forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre said that multiple methods are being adopted, including barricades and fencing to mitigate conflicts.

It has also increased due to increased urbanisation in forest fringes and around 150 elephants have made areas outside forests in Kodagu and Hassan their homes. Thus, as a part of the five-year study, IISc and elephant experts will assess use of various methods including technological interventions that can help mitigate conflict, he said.

As per forest department data, Karnataka houses 6,395 wild elephants and is one of the most critical elephant ranges in Asia. The Mysore Elephant Reserve and the surrounding coffee-growing districts are increasingly witnessing conflict, resulting in loss of human lives, crop damage and retaliatory action against elephants.

Fragmentation of habitats, changing land-use patterns, and increased proximity between humans and elephants have contributed to the crisis.

The project will address six core objectives:

Strengthening Habitat Connectivity by mapping elephant corridors, evaluating barriers and elephant movement using satellite telemetry, camera traps and GIS models

Monitoring Demographic and Physiological Health by assessing population dynamics, body condition and stress indicators through non-invasive sampling

Understanding Behaviour and Conflict Propensity by studying crop-raiding patterns, social learning and identifying high-conflict individuals through social network analysis

Elephant Communication and Acoustic Monitoring by Cataloguing elephant vocalisations, particularly in conflict contexts, to develop sound-based deterrents and warning systems

Predictive Modelling of Conflict Hotspots by integrating ecological and behavioural data to forecast future HEC zones under various land-use scenarios

Developing a ten-year Strategic Management Plan by creating a Conflict Mitigation Toolbox (CMT) and Strategic Action Plan (SAP) that informs policy and practice.

Noted elephant expert from IISc Raman Sukumar said, conflict has been increasing and there is a need for scientific understanding before taking action.

The conflict cannot be completely eliminated, but can be reduced. Thus, this study, which will be done across all elephant ranges, will be beneficial.