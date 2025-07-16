IPS officer Srinath Joshi appears before Lokayukta police, moves anticipatory bail plea

BENGALURU: IPS officer Srinath Mahadev Joshi appeared before the Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday for inquiry over his alleged links with the dismissed head constable Ningappa Savanth, who allegedly collected crores of rupees from several state government officials by leaking information of possible raids against them, after obtaining information from his ‘sources’ within the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Joshi appeared before the investigating officer in response to the notice issued to him in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Ningappa Savanth by the Lokayukta police. The Lokayukta police have recorded his statement, sources said.

Joshi moved the high court after he received the notice from the Lokayukta police on the ground that the copy of the complaint and the FIR were not served to him along with the notice.