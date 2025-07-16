After Russian woman found living with daughters in Gokarna cave, ex-husband seeks shared custody

BENGALURU: Days after Russian woman Nina Kutina was taken into custody for living in a cave deep inside the forest in Karnataka's Gokarna with her two daughters, her ex-husband, an Israeli citizen, is demanding shared custody of their daughters, saying he wants to be a father to them.

"I just want to be able to see my daughters a few times a week and take care of them, too. My concern is that if they go to Russia now, it will get tougher to keep in touch with them. So, I wish they could stay in India," said Goldstein to PTI Videos on Wednesday.

Dror Goldstein (38), who said he lives for nearly six months a year in Goa, said he had been living separately from Kutina (40) for the last couple of years and that he "lost touch" with them when she took the daughters and left Goa a few months ago.

"I managed to find them on a beach in Gokarna, but Kutina refused to let me be with my children as I don't live with them anymore," added Goldstein.