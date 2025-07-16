Karnataka govt issues draft notification on capping movie tickets at Rs 200

BENGALURU: To make movie tickets more affordable, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a draft notification to cap movie tickets in all theatres in the state, including those at multiplexes, at ` 200.

The notification stated that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes for all language films, shall not exceed Rs 200, inclusive of entertainment tax.

In the budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that “the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200.”

The draft of the rules to amend the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules is published for the information of all those likely to be affected.