Karnataka govt issues draft notification on capping movie tickets at Rs 200

BENGALURU: To make movie tickets more affordable, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a draft notification to cap movie tickets in all theatres in the state, including those at multiplexes, at ` 200.
The notification stated that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes for all language films, shall not exceed Rs 200, inclusive of entertainment tax.
In the budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that “the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200.”
The draft of the rules to amend the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules is published for the information of all those likely to be affected.
Any objections and suggestions, which may be received by the State Government from any person with respect to the draft within 15 days will be considered by the State Government, the notification stated.
“The rules may be called the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025. They shall come into force from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette,” the notification stated.
Objections and suggestions may be addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru-560 001.