Major IPS reshuffle in Karnataka: Bengaluru gets three new police divisions, 35 officers transferred

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle in the police department, 35 IPS officers were transferred on Monday. As proposed earlier, Bengaluru has got three new divisions (Law & Order)— Electronics City, South West and North West Divisions.

Uttara Kannada SP Narayana M has been appointed as DCP, Electronics City, while Anita Bhimappa Haddannavar and Nagesh DL have been posted as DCPs of South West and North West Divisions, respectively. DCPs of eight other divisions in Bengaluru city have also been changed.

Besides, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, MN Anucheth has been posted as DIG (Recruitment), and he is replaced by Karthik Reddy, who was working in the state police headquarters.

Also, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Bengaluru, Chandragupta, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, North Eastern Range, Kalaburagi.

He has been replaced by Ajay Hilori in the downgraded post as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crimes). DCP (Traffic - South) Shiva Prakash Devaraj is posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Lokayukta, while Vartika Katiyar has been posted as DIG, Ballari Range.