Shux return a proud moment: ISRO chief

BENGALURU: As cheers and celebrations grew louder with the return of India’s Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (call sign Shux), after spending 21 days in space, the ISRO team remained concerned about his health and well-being.

ISRO’s V. Narayanan stated that the return of Shukrayaanin Shux is a very proud moment for the country and the entire scientific community. “We are constantly receiving updates on his health and well-being. Before he returns to India in the third week of August, we will have regular interactions with him,” he said.

Narayanan added that the training and experience gained by Shux and India’s second Gaganyatri, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who was the backup crew member for the Axiom-4 mission are vital for India’s Gaganyaan and Bhartiya Antariksh Mission.