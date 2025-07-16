Shux return a proud moment: ISRO chief

BENGALURU: As cheers and celebrations grew louder with the return of India’s Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla (call sign Shux), after spending 21 days in space, the ISRO team remained concerned about his health and well-being.
ISRO’s V. Narayanan stated that the return of Shukrayaanin Shux is a very proud moment for the country and the entire scientific community. “We are constantly receiving updates on his health and well-being. Before he returns to India in the third week of August, we will have regular interactions with him,” he said.
Narayanan added that the training and experience gained by Shux and India’s second Gaganyatri, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who was the backup crew member for the Axiom-4 mission are vital for India’s Gaganyaan and Bhartiya Antariksh Mission.
“Youngsters should look to this mission as an important learning tool. It also demonstrates India’s scientific knowledge and expertise, as its Gaganyatri served as the mission pilot. Additionally, it was the ISRO team that detected technical glitches and leaks just a day before the launch on 10 June, which led to the mission being postponed. We are satisfied with the scientific capabilities of Indian scientists,” he said.
Narayanan added that ISRO is proceeding according to schedule for the launch of the Gaganyaan mission, with all modules being developed indigenously.
Explaining what India has gained from the Axiom-4 mission, Narayanan noted that the training undergone by the two astronauts is extremely valuable. The contract ISRO entered into with NASA and Axiom Space has helped enhance India’s knowledge and preparedness. The scientific and space exposure they have received will prove highly beneficial.