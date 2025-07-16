Significant neuro problems linked to Covid vaccines found: NIMHANS study

BENGALURU: A series of clinical studies conducted at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) have revealed significant neurological problems associated with both Covid-19 infection and Covid vaccination.

Led by Dr Netravathi M, Professor of Neurology at NIMHANS, the studies span both the first wave of the pandemic and the subsequent vaccination drive, offering insights into how the virus and the global response to it has affected the central and peripheral nervous system. Between March and September 2020, NIMHANS reviewed hospital records of 3,200 patients with neurological illnesses. Among them, 120 patients (3.75%) had confirmed Covid infections accompanied by neurological disorders. The median age of these patients was 49 years, with a range from 3 to 84 years.

Common symptoms included altered consciousness (47%), seizures (21%), and anosmia (14.2%). Many patients (49%) had a preceding fever, a press release issued from the office of the state Medical Education Minister on Tuesday stated.

Researchers noted that Covid can cause neurological symptoms through direct viral involvement, hypoxia, thrombotic complications, or autoimmune mechanisms.

‘Neurological disturbances observed in both active and post-Covid phases’

Importantly, neurological disturbances were observed in both active and post-Covid phases, indicating a need for long-term monitoring of patients even after recovery.