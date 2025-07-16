Surjewala's one-on-one meetings with Karnataka ministers win support amid internal dissent

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge for party affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala got a shot in the arm on Tuesday with key ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet welcoming his exercise of one-on-one meetings with party legislators and ministers.
This comes at a time when a few leaders of CM Siddaramaiah coterie are reportedly having qualms about Surjewala’s move.
RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, were assertive in welcoming the exercise.
“It is not the first time that Surjewala is visiting the state. I don’t know why this buzz this time. If not for him to evaluate (the performance of the ministers), will BL Santhosh or Dattathreya Hosabale do it?” Priyank hit back with sarcasm after meeting Surjewala. He further said that Surjewala made the ministers realise the aspirations of the MLAs. Priyank’s assertion is being interpreted as a reply to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, also a close associate of Siddaramaiah, who had openly opposed Surjewala’s exercise, calling it “unwarranted.”
Satish, who aspires to become KPCC president, welcomed Surjewala’s exercise, saying it will help the ministers rectify their mistakes. “We assume that we are delivering the goods as we won’t be able to identify our mistakes. So, a meeting with Surejewala is a good thing,” Satish told reporters. He said that the list of demands of certain MLAs from Belagavi district with regard to funds for development was discussed with Surjewala.
According to informed sources, Satish has had a good rapport with Surjewala for some years, and the duo might have also discussed the change of guard in the state unit of the party.
Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the issues the MLAs raised with Surjewala will be addressed. “Not only by MLAs, but through other sources Surjewala gathered feedback, and I will take action following Surjewala’s advice,” he said.
Ministers SS Mallikarjun, Madhu Bangarappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Dr Sharanprakash Patil, NS Bosaraju, Santhosh Lad, K Venkatesh, and D Sudhakar put forth their respective departments’ status in implementing development works besides discussing issues raised against them by MLAs. MLAs Sharath Bachegowda, Kaneez Fatima, and PM Narendra Swamy also met Surjewala.