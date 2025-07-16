Surjewala's one-on-one meetings with Karnataka ministers win support amid internal dissent

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge for party affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala got a shot in the arm on Tuesday with key ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet welcoming his exercise of one-on-one meetings with party legislators and ministers.

This comes at a time when a few leaders of CM Siddaramaiah coterie are reportedly having qualms about Surjewala’s move.

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, were assertive in welcoming the exercise.

“It is not the first time that Surjewala is visiting the state. I don’t know why this buzz this time. If not for him to evaluate (the performance of the ministers), will BL Santhosh or Dattathreya Hosabale do it?” Priyank hit back with sarcasm after meeting Surjewala. He further said that Surjewala made the ministers realise the aspirations of the MLAs. Priyank’s assertion is being interpreted as a reply to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, also a close associate of Siddaramaiah, who had openly opposed Surjewala’s exercise, calling it “unwarranted.”