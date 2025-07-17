AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala continues meet with ministers

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala continued with his meetings with ministers in the Siddaramaiah government to take stock of their work. Ministers MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalinga Reddy met Surjewala at the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Industries Minister MB Patil said he briefed Surjewala on the progress made by the industries department and the decision related to the Devanahalli land acquisition. “He is satisfied with the progress achieved so far,” Patil said.

Surjewala posted: “As Bengaluru falls in a “concrete heat trap”, my meeting with Karnataka’s Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre today brought out shocking facts on how Modi Govt and BJP-Janta Dal(S) are destroying Bangalore’s ecology and environment (sic).

”They discussed the forest department’s efforts to take back the land in Bengaluru from HMT and develop a biodiversity park. “Why are the Modi govt and HD Kumaraswamy obstructing and opposing the creation of a bio-diversity park in the heart of Bengaluru?” he said.

Boards & corpns

CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and Surjewala held a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss appointments to boards and corporations and nominations of four MLCs, sources said.