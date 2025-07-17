BJP, JDS term Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala as Karnataka’s ‘Super CM’

BENGALURU, MYSURU: The opposition BJP and JDS have termed AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala as Karnataka’s super CM, who is holding a series of meetings with ministers to review their performance.

“Congratulations to Shri @rssurjewala for assuming the role of Karnataka’s super CM. The elected Chief Minister has been given a GPA to run the government,” JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy stated on social media platform ‘X’.

Nikhil said the democratically elected Congress MLAs are now rallying around Surjewala for the development of their constituencies. “Siddaramaiah is stepping down, DK Shivakumar is waiting for the chair, but Surjewala is already governing. Congress is turning Karnataka into a puppet state, mocking the federal system and democracy,” the JDS leader said.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka wondered if Surjewala’s rule is imposed in Karnataka and if he will also chair Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

Ashoka said the Congress high command has lost faith in Siddaramaiah and imposed Surjewala’s rule in the state. He said it will not be surprising if the AICC General Secretary, who is holding meetings with the MLAs and reviewing the performance of ministers, will chair the cabinet meeting in Vidhana Soudha.

“CM Siddaramaiah has no control over the administration. DyCM DK Shivakumar doesn’t enjoy the support of MLAs, while Rahul Gandhi is not capable of making a leader of his choice as the CM,” Ashoka stated.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahdevappa in Mysuru said Siddaramiah is the CM, and there is no super CM as charged by the Opposition. Clarifying that Surjewala does not behave like the Super CM, the minister said he is not against the AICC general secretary holding one-on-one meetings with ministers.