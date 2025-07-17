Conduct caste census on Telangana model: Congress OBC Council to Centre

BENGALURU: AT the inaugural meeting of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC Advisory Council, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared the proceedings a “resounding success,” describing it as a significant milestone in the Congress’ ongoing commitment to social justice.

The event marked the adoption of the Bengaluru Declaration, a document outlining the Congress’ policy roadmap for empowering backward classes and marginalised communities across India.

The committee called for a nationwide caste census to be conducted by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (ORGI), modelled on Telangana’s SEEEP Caste Survey. WhileKarnataka’s Kantharaj Commission faced criticism — particularly from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities — for lacking scientific robustness, the Telangana model has been praised for including extensive socio-economic, educational, and occupational parameters. The Congress leadership emphasised that such a survey must go beyond mere enumeration and function as a tool to address systemic inequalities across communities.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah lauded LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to social justice, describing him as a “justice warrior” whose fearless leadership compelled the Union Government to consider a nationwide caste census.

“Rahul Gandhi’s bold and principled stance forced the Manuvadi Modi government to acknowledge the constitutional demand for a caste census,” the Chief Minister said, crediting Rahul for revitalising the national conversation around equity and representation.

The declaration also mentioned relaxation of the 50% cap on reservations to enable appropriate representation for backward classes in education, employment, and politics and implement reservations in private educational institutions as per Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah also reaffirmed Karnataka’s legacy as the first Indian state to conduct a caste census since 1931, branding it the “Karnataka Model.” He recalled that the original survey, ordered during his 2015 term, faced delays due to political resistance. In 2018, when the socio-economic and educational survey report was ready, then CM HD Kumaraswamy allegedly instructed his ministers not to accept it, despite extensions granted by the Backward Classes Commission, Siddaramiah said.

“Subsequent BJP-led governments also failed to act on the report. Eventually, a fresh report was submitted under the chairmanship of Jayaprakash Hegde. Now, as per a recent cabinet decision, the commission has been directed to conduct a re-survey within three months,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the findings will be implemented without delay.