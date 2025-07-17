Dharmasthala burial case: Advocates allege leak of confidential witness statements

MANGALURU: Advocates representing the former sanitation worker of Dharmasthala temple have filed a petition alleging leak of confidential witness statements, and compromised investigation into burial of bodies in Dharmasthala village.
The advocates filed a petition with the state DG and IGP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr G Parameswar along with with Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.
Advocates Dheeraj SJ and Ananya Gowda said in their petition that their client 'Mr V', the complainant-witness in the sensitive and critical case viewed a video available on Youtube containing specific and detailed information that he provided to the police during his confidential statement recorded on July 14.
"The individual featured in this video has no connection whatsoever to our client, the details of the case, or the legal team representing Mr V. The individual in the video explicitly claims that he was fed that information by the police involved in the case," the advocates said.
They said that their client believes that the investigating officer or someone privy to the statements made with the police department is deliberately leaking information in an attempt to undermine the investigation.
The advocates added, "The investigating officer and the persons to whom he is reporting appear to be gravely compromised, at least in appearance. Despite this particular video having been aired and widely viewed for over 11 hours, there have been no discernible steps taken by the police department to probe this internal leak."
The petition further states that the police indicated that witness protection for the complainant, which was formally approved, could be unilaterally withdrawn. This contradictory stance, where confidential information is jeopardised by direct police actions, while security meant to encourage such disclosures is threatened, demands immediate attention from the highest executive and judicial authorities, the advocates said.
"Despite Mr V's categorical statement to the IO that he would not divulge the place of burials in advance, the IO repeatedly asked him to provide that information. It was not provided, however, by Mr V for fear of tampering with the site. He had repeatedly said that he would simply proceed to the spot and show it," the petition said.
The advocates added that these developments have raised serious questions about impartiality of the ongoing investigation and demanded immediate high level probe into how confidential statements of the witness to the police on July 14 were leaked to the person featured in the Youtube video. Given the direct threat to the safety of the Witness, the advocates also urged to immediately approach High Court and Supreme Court for his continued Witness Protection and to prevent the police authorities from unilaterally withdrawing his witness protection.