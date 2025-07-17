Dharmasthala burial case: Advocates allege leak of confidential witness statements

MANGALURU: Advocates representing the former sanitation worker of Dharmasthala temple have filed a petition alleging leak of confidential witness statements, and compromised investigation into burial of bodies in Dharmasthala village.

The advocates filed a petition with the state DG and IGP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr G Parameswar along with with Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Advocates Dheeraj SJ and Ananya Gowda said in their petition that their client 'Mr V', the complainant-witness in the sensitive and critical case viewed a video available on Youtube containing specific and detailed information that he provided to the police during his confidential statement recorded on July 14.

"The individual featured in this video has no connection whatsoever to our client, the details of the case, or the legal team representing Mr V. The individual in the video explicitly claims that he was fed that information by the police involved in the case," the advocates said.

They said that their client believes that the investigating officer or someone privy to the statements made with the police department is deliberately leaking information in an attempt to undermine the investigation.