Dog orphaned in landslide finds home with Uttara Kannada SP

KARWAR: The stray dog in Shirur that was frantically searching for its owner a year ago is now housed in Uttara Kannada SP’s house. It has become an attraction for VIPs who visit the SP’s residence. Exactly a year ago on July 16 when the Shirur landslide occurred, the dog lost its caretakers. The family of four that ran a hotel and looked after the dog was buried under the landside.

The dog continued its search for several days, sniffing the rubble and laterite blocks where the hotel stood once. The only people who had taken care of him were some police personnel and the people who came in search of the missing persons. The dog had become homeless.

A few locals even called several animal rights organisations urging them to adopt him. However when no one came forward, SP Uttara Kannada, M Narayan adopted him. The dog then found a home at the SP Uttara Kannada’s quarters.

A year after the landslide, many have forgotten about the dog. However, he is having a comfortable stay at the SP’s house where he is regularly fed, bathed and taken care of.

Many dignitaries who come to the SP’s house take selfies with the dog. “The VIPs include Home Minister G Parameshwar, senior Congress leader R V Deshpande, local MLA Satish Sail and Minister Mankal Vaidya”, the SP said. “I will ensure that the dog stays here regardless of whether I continue to stay here or not,” said Narayan.