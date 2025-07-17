Massive landslide on NH-75 brings Mangaluru–Bengaluru traffic to a halt

MANGALURU: Vehicular movement between Mangaluru and Bengaluru has been severely disrupted after a massive landslide struck National Highway-75 at Mannagundi in Kaukradi village of Kadaba taluk, Dakshina Kannada. The landslide, triggered by relentless rainfall over the past few days, brought traffic to a complete standstill.

Authorities have swiftly deployed personnel and heavy machinery to clear the debris. Police officials stated that efforts are underway to restore traffic by Thursday afternoon, and motorists have been urged to use alternative routes in the meantime.

Meanwhile, continuous downpours across Dakshina Kannada have led to a surge in water levels in the Netravathi River and its tributaries, submerging several low-lying areas. In response, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and pre-university colleges on Thursday as a precautionary measure.